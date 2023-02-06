iHeartRadio

Man wanted on N.S. provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP


Gregory Luddington, 48, is wanted on a provincewide warrant in connection with an alleged assault incident that happened in East Uniacke, N.S., on Sunday. (RCMP)

Almost three weeks after the East Hants District RCMP issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest, a 48-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Gregory Luddington has been charged with:

  • assault
  • uttering threats
  • mischief
  • failure to comply with conditions (five counts)

According to police, the charges stem from an alleged assault in East Uniacke, N.S., on Jan. 15

