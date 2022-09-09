iHeartRadio

Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: police

Police say a man wanted on a province-wide warrant out of Yarmouth, N.S., has been arrested.

RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Andrew Cory Hipson of South Ohio, N.S., on Tuesday.

Following an alleged assault in Yarmouth last month, Hipson was charged with:

  • assault
  • uttering threats
  • dangerous operation of a conveyance
  • flight from police (four counts)
  • operation of a conveyance while prohibited
