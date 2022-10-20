Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP

Police say a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant out of Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Nicholas Wayne Mood, 36, was originally issued on Oct. 12 after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

Mood is charged with three counts of uttering threats and failure to comply with conditions of a release order following an incident police say happened on Oct. 3.

Police did not release any details about his arrest.