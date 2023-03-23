Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police say a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant out of Nova Scotia’s Digby County has been arrested.
A warrant for the arrest of Kitpu Pikun McDonald was originally issued Wednesday after RCMP investigators made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.
At the time, police believed the 30-year-old may have been armed.
McDonald is facing several charges following an incident police say happened in Seabrook, N.S., last week.
He has been charged with:
- pointing a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of restricted weapon/ammunition
- two counts of failure to comply with prohibition order
- careless use of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
Police did not provide any details about McDonald’s arrest in a news release Thursday morning.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court Thursday.
-
The red flags to watch out for when investing onlineThe Manitoba Securities Commission is warning the public it has seen a dramatic increase in fraudulent online investment websites.
-
New councillor for South BruceRon Schnurr is coming back to South Bruce council. The Municipality appointed Schnurr, to take over from Mildmay-Carrick councillor, Audrey Bross who resigned in February.
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMPOne man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Strathcona residents say Toronto shelter hotels failed promise of permanent housingAnother hotel-turned-shelter in Toronto has told residents they will have to relocate next month.
-
Popular restaurant chain to open flagship at Yorkdale Shopping CentreEarl’s is opening another location in Toronto this spring.
-
Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamineAuthorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary resident in connection with the attempted importation of 300 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.
-
Cemetery running out of room, Sudbury OKs $4M expansionWith a waitlist in place for some burial services, Greater Sudbury has approved a $4 million expansion of the Civic Memorial Mausoleum.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgiaThe resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Taxi fares could soon cost more in LethbridgeResidents who rely on taxis in Lethbridge may soon need to pay more, thanks to a city decision.