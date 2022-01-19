Man wanted on province-wide warrant arrested and take into custody: RCMP
A man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been taken into custody.
On Jan. 13, Durham Regional Police Service, in Durham, Ont., arrested Michael Sinton, 27, of Upper Brookside, N.S.
There was a warrant out for Sinton’s arrest in connection to an incident on Nov. 22, 2021, when Colchester District RCMP responded to a report of a man who was making threats to harm a woman who was known to him and threats to harm himself.
According to police, they learned the man was believed to be in possession of a firearm and had driven into the woods in Nuttby on an ATV.
Police were unable to locate Sinton and reached out to Durham Regional Police Service for assistance.
On Jan. 16, two officers traveled to Oshawa, Ont., took custody of Sinton, and returned him to Nova Scotia.
Sinton appeared in Truro Provincial Court Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He will return to Truro Provincial Court on Jan. 25, at 9:30 a.m., where he faces more than 30 charges related to intimate partner violence and other criminal code offences.
