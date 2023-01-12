Man wanted on provincewide warrant after fleeing traffic stop in vehicle: New Glasgow police

A provincewide warrant has been issued for a Pictou County man after he allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop.

New Glasgow Regional Police stopped a black Dodge Avenger on Park Street in Trenton, N.S., around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

While police had the vehicle pulled over, police say the passenger, David Allen Lemmon, fled the scene on foot.

New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald says, after an exhausted search of the area, Lemmon returned to the scene and fled again in the vehicle that was originally stopped.

Police say Lemmon, 35, already had an active warrant for his arrest for breaching a conditional sentence order.

He is now also wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant, and police say other charges are pending due to him fleeing the traffic stop.

Police have made several attempts to locate Lemmon but have been unsuccessful so far.

They are now asking for the public's help in locating him and the black Dodge Avenger.

Police have released an image of Lemmon in hopes it will help locate him.

Anyone who sees Lemmon is asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or information on the black Dodge Avenger, is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-759-7277 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.