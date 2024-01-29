iHeartRadio

Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP


The N.S. RCMP obtained a provincewide warrant for 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole. (RCMP)

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a Windsor man wanted on a provincewide warrant for the past several weeks.

A warrant for the arrest of 44-year-old John Allan Russell Warner was issued on Jan. 3 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his parole.

Police said in a Saturday afternoon news release that Warner had been arrested.

No details about his arrest were released.

