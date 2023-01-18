Man wanted on provincewide warrant following alleged assault in East Uniacke, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide warrant for an alleged assault.

Gregory Luddington, 48, has been charged with:

assault

uttering threats

mischief

five counts of failure to comply with conditions

Police say the charges stem from an alleged assault in East Uniacke, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say attempts to locate Luddington have been unsuccessful, so they have obtained a provincewide warrant for his arrest.

Luddington is described as five-foot-five inches tall and 200 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP have released an image of Luddington in hopes it will help locate him.

Anyone who sees Luddington is asked to not approach him, and to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Tips can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.