Man wanted on provincewide warrants arrested: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in Cape Breton say a man who was wanted on province-wide arrest warrants has been arrested.

Multiple warrants for the arrest of Coady James Isadore were issued in April after police made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

Isadore, 34, is facing a slew of charges following alleged incidents in Grand Narrows and New Harris Settlement last year.

He is charged with:

robbery

three counts of assault with a weapon

assaulting a peace officer

assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist arrest

possession of a prohibited weapon

obstructing a peace officer

three counts of mischief

impaired operation of a conveyance

refusal of a demand

two counts of failure to comply with conditions

Police did not provide any details about his arrest in a news release Thursday morning.

