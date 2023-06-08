iHeartRadio

Man wanted on provincewide warrants arrested: N.S. RCMP


Coady James Isadore is facing a slew of charges following alleged incidents in Grand Narrows and New Harris Settlement. (RCMP)

RCMP in Cape Breton say a man who was wanted on province-wide arrest warrants has been arrested.

Multiple warrants for the arrest of Coady James Isadore were issued in April after police made several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

Isadore, 34, is facing a slew of charges following alleged incidents in Grand Narrows and New Harris Settlement last year.

He is charged with:

  • robbery
  • three counts of assault with a weapon
  • assaulting a peace officer
  • assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist arrest
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • three counts of mischief
  • impaired operation of a conveyance
  • refusal of a demand
  • two counts of failure to comply with conditions

Police did not provide any details about his arrest in a news release Thursday morning.

For More Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

12