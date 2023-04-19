Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-in

Calgary police are on the hunt for a suspect following a break-in at a northeast Calgary restaurant.

Officers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.

The suspect was gone and nothing was taken, police say, but the property's garage door had been severely damaged to gain entry.

Now, police are after Justin Taylor Hartland, 40, in connection.

Hartland is wanted for commercial break-and-enter on this warrant, as well as 28 more charges on seven other warrants.

Hartland is described as:

190.5 cm (6'3");

95 kg (210 pounds);

Slim;

Brown-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

Anyone with information about Hartland's whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.