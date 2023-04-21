Man wanted on warrants in connection with 2021 restaurant shooting in custody

The man police say drove a getaway vehicle in a 2021 restaurant shooting is now in custody.

On Oct. 8, 2021 a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. while he was eating dinner with his family inside the Royal Pizza at 1214 101 Street SW.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else in the restaurant was injured.

Police say the shooter approached the exterior window of the restaurant and fired multiple shots through the glass before running to a nearby SUV and getting in the passenger seat.

On April 12, the Edmonton Police Service issued multiple warrants for Harsh Jindal, 26, who they say drove the getaway vehicle.

Police say Jindal turned himself in to police on Thursday in Edmonton.

Jindal is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited or restricted firearm with intent to endanger life and intentionally discharging a firearm into a place knowing, or being reckless as to whether, that place is occupied.

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.