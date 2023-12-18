Man wearing Batman mask robs Barrie store armed with axe: police

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Barrie convenience store while wearing a Batman mask.

The suspect entered the Zel Convenience on Cundles Road West, at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the man had an axe and ran westbound from the store after taking a small amount of change from the store's cash register.

Police had a canine track set up but could not locate the individual.

The suspect is described as a five foot eight inch tall white man.

He was seen wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 ext 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.