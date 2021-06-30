Man wearing shower cap breaks into Glebe business: Police

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of breaking into a building on Bank Street last week while wearing some curious headwear.

In a release, police said a suspect broke into a business on Bank near Lansdowne Park on June 23 at around 10:20 p.m., stole something and committed mischief.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 45 years old, 5-foot-7 (171cm), with a slim build and grey hair. The man was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, brown track pants, white running shoes, carried a black backpack, and wore a black shower cap on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533.