Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS

Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.

Bank staff called police around 5:40 p.m. on Monday to report a man with a gun.

Officers went to the bank and arrested the man who had an orange water gun on him.

Police also found out he was wanted on three separate warrants.

A 43-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and four counts of failing to appear in court.