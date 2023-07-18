Man who abandoned stolen pickup near ONRoute facing multiple charges

A Kitchener man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck out of the Waterloo area and abandoned it near the Dutton ONRoute station on Monday, leading to a multi-hour search for the suspect by provincial police.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 1:23 p.m. on Monday an officer located a vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Waterloo travelling westbound on Highway 401 in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

The stolen vehicle had stopped on the median shoulder near the eastbound ONRoute, when the driver exited the truck and attempted to evade police by running into a nearby property. Speaking to CTV News London, a witness had said they observed the suspect running across the highway.

Elgin County OPP, with assistance from the West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and OPP aircraft later located the suspect after an extensive search.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Aug. 22.

“The Elgin County OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individuals who contacted police and reported suspicious activity/persons in the area. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate and take the individual into custody,” police said in the release.