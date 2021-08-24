Man who allegedly befriended, sexually assaulted several children in North York arrested

A 55-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly befriended and sexually assaulted several children in North York.

Beginning in May, police had said the man was in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West when the encounters took place.

The children reported that they were sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

On Friday, police released images of the man wanted in connection with the investigation.

Last known to be living in Toronto, police said at the time that the man could be anywhere in Ontario and that he is also wanted by police in Barrie and the OPP.

He was wanted on three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that on Monday David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear virtually in a Toronto courtroom earlier today.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.