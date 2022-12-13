Man who allegedly broke into east-end Toronto parking garages and stole bikes, other items wanted

Toronto police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into a number of parking garages in the city’s east end and made off with a number of bicycles and other items.

Between July 24, and Dec. 7, police said in a news release issued Tuesday night, officers responded to several break and enter calls in the area of Matilda and Carroll streets, in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood.

They said the suspect gained entry to an underground parking garage in the area and cut the locks of secured bicycles.

He then allegedly fled the scene with the bicycles.

On Dec. 8, police said, officers received a call for a break and enter in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street in East Danforth.

Police said the suspect had once again gained entry to an underground parking garage in the area. However, in this incident, police said the suspect gained entry to a storage locker area and cut the locks off “numerous” locker and several items were taken.

As a result of their investigation, 40-year-old Toronto resident Brent Prankatz has been identified as the suspect wanted in connection with the string of alleged incidents.

Investigators have released an image of Prankatz in an effort to locate him.

He’s wanted on a number of charges, including 10 counts of break and enter, six counts of failing to comply with release order and two counts of failing to attend court, as well as a number of other charges.

Prankatz is described by police as five-foot-10, with a thin build, short brown hair, and a moustache/goatee.

He often wears a baseball cap and carries a large backpack with him, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers.