Man who allegedly brought gun to Vancouver bar charged, police say

Charges have been approved against a 45-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun into a downtown Vancouver bar this week.

Authorities said they were called to a bar near Granville and Robson streets Monday after a witness reported seeing a man place a gun on a table before concealing it in his waistband.

Officers found a suspect leaving the bar and confronted him. Social media video of the resulting arrest showed police firing beanbag rounds at the man while taking him into custody.

In a statement, Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said the beanbag shotgun was only deployed after the suspect "failed to follow police commands and jeopardized public safety."

The suspect was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Marcus Phillip Van Schilt has since been charged with possession of a weapon and breaching bail.