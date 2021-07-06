Man who allegedly chased woman with a knife in North York arrested

Toronto police say that a man who allegedly chased a woman with a knife in North York on Sunday has been arrested.

It happened on Doris Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

At that time, a 37-year-old woman was waking in the area when she passed a man who removed a knife from his pants, police said.

The man then began to allegedly chase the woman. She was able to flag down a passing motorist for help.

On Monday, police said that with the assistance of the public, 24-year-old Dujaughn McKenzie, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is facing six charges, including carry concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.

Police said McKenzie appeared virtually in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.