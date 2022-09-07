Man who allegedly fired BB rounds at Vancouver buses arrested, police say

Sept. 8 update: The Vancouver Police Department confirmed officers arrested William Tallio Wednesday.

A man is wanted Canada-wide on several charges after dozens of buses were damaged on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year.

Police said their investigation took months after a man allegedly shot BB guns at buses travelling along East Hastings Street.

In an initial statement, police said windows on 26 transit buses were broken between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31.

"This was a difficult investigation, given the number of buses that were targeted and because none of the crimes were immediately reported," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release Wednesday.

"Investigators worked backwards to pinpoint the exact location where the crimes occurred, to identify the suspect, and to gather evidence linking the suspect to the crimes."

Police said passengers were on board during the incidents, but nobody ever came forward and nobody reported injuries. The damage wasn't noticed until drivers finished their shifts in most cases, police said.

A suspect was identified and eventually charged on Aug. 29.

"Transit police is pleased to have resolved this threat to public safety on transit through collaboration with our jurisdictional policing partners," said Const. Amanda Steed, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, in a news release.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that everyone feels safe on transit in Metro Vancouver."

Forty-three-year-old William Tallio is now wanted Canada-wide for 11 counts of mischief and 11 counts of possession of a weapon, police said.