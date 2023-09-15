Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say

Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.

No one was injured in the shooting incident, which occurred on the night of July 23 outside a business in the 8500 block of Sea Island Way.

The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. and was reported to police the next day, Richmond RCMP said in a news release announcing the arrest.

A witness reported seeing three men in a ride-share vehicle, according to police. One of the men took out a firearm and "discharged it two to three times out of the window."

Richmond RCMP said they gathered a "multitude of evidence" in the case, which led them to identify the man they believe fired the weapon.

They said they arrested him on 59A Avenue, near 150 Street in Surrey Thursday morning, with the help of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

"Ensuring public safety is our number one priority," said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP's Major Crime Unit commander, in the release.

"Due to the high-risk nature of the offences under investigation, our investigative team worked collaboratively with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team. The suspect was ultimately arrested without incident."

Police did not name the suspect in their statement. They said their investigation "remains active and ongoing."

"Fortunately, no one was injured, but these types of reckless acts undermine the safety and security of our community," said Insp. Michael Cohee, officer in charge of investigative services for Richmond RCMP, in the release.

"Our investigative team conducted a comprehensive investigation leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect. This is a terrific outcome in our efforts to keep our city safe and reducing further crimes."