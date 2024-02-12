Man who allegedly murdered father over the weekend in Stoney Creek arrested in Toronto

A 22-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father over the weekend in Stoney Creek has been arrested in Toronto.

The incident happened on Saturday evening near Trafalgar Drive and Mud Street West.

Hamilton police said that they were called to a home in that area around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a 56-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, idenitifed by police as Kuldip Singh, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, investigators said that a suspect drove away from the scene in a blue 2022 Ford Edge with the Quebec licence plate: FSC 7432. The vehicle, an Enterprise rental car, was last seen travelling northbound on Trafalgar towards Mud Street.

Soon after, police idenitifed the suspect as Sukhraj Cheema-Singh, the son of the murdered man.

They later annouced that Cheema-Singh was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday in North York, near Dufferin Street and and Eglinton Avenue West. Police said that he was still driving the vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.