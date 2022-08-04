Man who allegedly pointed gun in uptown Saint John arrested: police
Police in Saint John, N.B., have arrested a man who was allegedly seen brandishing a gun in the city’s uptown area on July 24.
Police alleged that an armed man had yelled and pointed a handgun in the area of Union and Wentworth streets before running into a building on Wentworth Street.
Patrol officers, a K9 unit and tactical teams responded to the area and searched an apartment building, but couldn’t find the man.
No injuries were reported.
The Saint John Police Force found and arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday around 1 a.m. after they received information from the public.
The man was held in custody and appeared in provincial court on Thursday. He is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.
He is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a bail hearing.
