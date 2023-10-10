iHeartRadio

Man who allegedly pulled gun during Cambridge argument arrested


A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a firearm during an argument in Cambridge.

On Sunday, police responded to a parking lot at Cambridge Centre where it was reported two groups were arguing and someone was seen pointing a gun.

After an investigation, police arrested a 20-year-old Cambridge man on Tuesday in connection to the incident.

He’s charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Point firearm
  • Breach of probation order
