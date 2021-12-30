Man who allegedly set fire to two ATMs in Toronto wanted by police

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who they say set fire to two separate ATMs in North York.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, investigators said the first incident occurred on Aug. 2 at approximately 1:10 p.m. in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street.

At that time, police said they responded to a call for a fire at a nearby bank. It’s alleged that a man had set fire to the ATM located inside.

A little over three months later, investigators believe that the same man set fire to another ATM located inside a bank near Leslie Street and York Mills Road on Nov. 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Both fires caused significant damage to the machines, police said.

Surveillance images of the suspect, which appear to be taken from the machines themselves, have been released by police in an effort to identify him.

The man is described by police as standing between five-foot-four to five-foot-five inches tall, 40 to 60 years old, with a balding or shaved head. He has a medium to stocky build and was clean shaven during both incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.