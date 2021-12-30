Man who allegedly set fire to two ATMs in Toronto wanted by police
Toronto police are looking to identify a man who they say set fire to two separate ATMs in North York.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, investigators said the first incident occurred on Aug. 2 at approximately 1:10 p.m. in the area of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street.
At that time, police said they responded to a call for a fire at a nearby bank. It’s alleged that a man had set fire to the ATM located inside.
A little over three months later, investigators believe that the same man set fire to another ATM located inside a bank near Leslie Street and York Mills Road on Nov. 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Both fires caused significant damage to the machines, police said.
Surveillance images of the suspect, which appear to be taken from the machines themselves, have been released by police in an effort to identify him.
The man is described by police as standing between five-foot-four to five-foot-five inches tall, 40 to 60 years old, with a balding or shaved head. He has a medium to stocky build and was clean shaven during both incidents.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.
-
Post-secondary plans: BCIT joins list of schools going virtual for start of termStudents more Metro Vancouver post-secondary institutions will be starting the New Year virtually.
-
B.C. Nurses' Union slams idea that would allow some COVID-19-positive staff to keep workingThe B.C. Nurses' Union is voicing concerns about the possibility of some COVID-19-positive health-care workers being asked to continue working in B.C.
-
More than half of COVID infected health-care workers in last week eligible for third doseMore than half of health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 last week were eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 booster, according to Shared Health.
-
Sick staff, COVID-19 risk has some Edmonton businesses closing or reducing servicesAt least two restaurants in the Edmonton area have closed their doors to diners amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 spread, and an industry group says more business disruptions are likely on the way.
-
Teachers' union calls Ontario's decision to delay start of school 'sadly disappointing'Teachers' unions are weighing in on the province's decision to delay the start of school by two days.