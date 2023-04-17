Man who allegedly stole Ford F-350 and went on dangerous-driving-spree in custody: Mission RCMP

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Mission, B.C., after Mounties say he went on a destructive joyriding-spree with a stolen truck over the weekend.

Jayden Dewitte was located and taken into custody on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., hours after Mission RCMP made a public appeal for help finding him.

Mounties say they were first notified of a disturbance involving Dewitte shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, when he allegedly “caused a disturbance” at a pub in the Hatzic area and “did burnouts in a white pick up truck in the parking lot.”

The driver left the area before police arrived, but was located later in the parking lot of Griner Park on Cherry Avenue, according to RCMP.

“The truck escaped by driving through the park, smashing through a fence and departing via an adjacent street,” Mission RCMP wrote in a statement Sunday.

After finding the truck—a white Ford F-350—abandoned near Centennial Park, Mounties confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Police searched the area for hours but weren’t able to locate Dewitte until Sunday evening, when they say he was taken into custody without incident.

“Dewitte was also the subject of police investigations in several other Lower Mainland communities over the past couple of days,” Mounties said in the release, adding that Dewitte does not have a criminal record.

An investigation is ongoing, and Mission RCMP say they will provide more details at a later date.