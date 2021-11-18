Man who allegedly struck woman, forcefully stole purse in Greektown wanted by police

Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say struck a woman and stole her purse earlier this week in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 12:50 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street.

At that time, police allege that a man was following a woman in the area when he approached her from behind and struck her in the back of the head with an unknown object.

Police said the man then “forcefully” took the woman’s purse before he fled northbound on Bowden towards Danforth.

The woman sustained head injuries as a result of the attack and required medical treatment, according to police.

Surveillance video of the man has been released by police.

The man is described by police as standing five-foot-nine inches tall, with a slim build, and short grey hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with white-colour stripes on both sleeves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.