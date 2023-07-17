Man who broke into two east-end Toronto homes wanted: police

A Toronto man who allegedly broke into two separate east-end homes and made off with a handful of items last week is being sought by police.

The first break-and-enter happened on July 11 at an address in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues, police said in a news release issued Monday.

At that time, police said, the suspect stole a laptop and fled the area.

On July 12, the suspect entered a backyard of another residence in the same area and took two bicycles, according to police.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of either incident.

Police identified 48-year-old Toronto resident Lambros Miliaris as the suspect in connection with their investigation.

Miliaris is wanted on charges of break and enter commit, theft under $5,000, and six counts of breach of probation.

Investigators released an image of Miliaris in an effort to identify him.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incidents to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or www.222tips.com.