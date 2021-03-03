Guelph police say they've arrested a man after he tried to pay for his coffee with a $100 bill, became irate, and later offered officers some rubbing alcohol to drink.

Police were called to a drive-thru establishment on Stone Road West near Edinburgh road South just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was reportedly denied his method of payment in the drive-thru and then started driving erratically in the parking lot.

The man was seen by officers out of his vehicle harassing another driver in the drive-thru, according to officials.

Police say that officers also noted a partial bottle of rubbing alcohol in the man's cup holder before he told them he was considering drinking it and offered them some.

A 44-year-old Pickering man has been charged with impaired operation by a drug. He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Apr. 20.