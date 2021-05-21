Man who crashed stolen truck and fled scene on dirt bike arrested: RCMP

Oceanside RCMP say they have arrested a man who allegedly crashed a stolen truck and fled the scene on a dirt bike near Qualicum Bay in March.

The rollover crash occurred around 5 p.m. on March 14 near the intersection of Horne Lake Road and Highway 19.

At the time, witnesses told police that the truck appeared to cross the highway's centre line before crashing and rolling onto its roof. Two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, then exited the truck, mounted a dirt bike and fled the scene, according to police.

The dirt bike was found later, also crashed, on a trail system near the Inland Highway West.

During the investigation, police say they found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle and determined that the truck was stolen out of Comox.

Now, police say they have arrested a man in connection with the crash.

In March, investigators received video footage of the suspect from a witness. Police say they recognized the man in the video as Sheldon James Johanson, a 32-year-old prolific offender of no fixed address.

Mounties say they tracked down Johnason to a home in Parksville on May 18 and arrested him. He is being held in police custody until his scheduled court appearance on May 25. Police say he is facing recommended charges of possession of stolen property and several firearms offences.

Meanwhile, police say they are still working on any potential charges for the female passenger who was involved in the incident.

"It was very fortunate that witnesses recognized the seriousness of the event, took video and stuck around to share the information with the police," said Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP.