Man who didn’t return to halfway house in Vancouver now wanted Canada-wide
A 45-year-old man has failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver, and police say he’s now wanted nation-wide.
“Craig Ferguson did not report back to his halfway house in Vancouver by his curfew on Oct. 6,” reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin.
“He has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences.”
Police did not provide any further information on what Ferguson had previously been jailed for.
Ferguson is described as white, about 6’ tall, and 187 pounds.
“He has black short hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue/grey coat, black pants, and grey shoes,” the statement continues.
Ferguson also has distinct tattoos, say police.
“He has gothic letters tattooed on the left side of his neck, ‘love’ on his left hand, and ‘hate’ on the fingers of his right hand.”
Anyone who spots Ferguson, or knows where he is, is asked to call 911 immediately.
