Man who didn't return to halfway house in Vancouver now wanted Canada-wide

A 35-year-old man who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on Monday is now wanted Canada-wide.

Vancouver police say Jeremy George has a history of committing "serious, dangerous offences."

"George is currently serving a long-term supervision order and was released to his halfway house with strict conditions, including a nightly curfew," says Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

George is described as Indigenous, 5'10" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say he has a tattoo of a skull on his right shoulder, the word "hell" tattooed on his right forearm and "hellrazor" tattooed on his chest.

Police are asking anyone who sees George, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.