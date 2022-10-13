New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed

The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.

South Simcoe Service Police officers were dispatched to a residence near 25th Side Road and 9 Line shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11 for a disturbance call.

Initial reports from the SIU said Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54, arrived at the home and subsequently became involved in an exchange of gunfire with a 23-year-old male resident armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

However, SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette now tells CTV News Toronto a third officer was at the house and was the one who exchanged gunfire with the 23-year-old man.

It remains unclear how the shooter died.

The SIU has said investigators will know more following an autopsy scheduled for Friday.

Northrup and Russell were critically injured in the shooting and were rushed to hospitals, but both later died of their injuries.

Although the SIU has not confirmed the 23-year-old man’s identity, CTV News Toronto has identified him as Chris Doncaster through family friends and an ex-girlfriend.

Neighbours also told CTV News Toronto that Doncaster was the grandson of an elderly couple who resided in the home.

Few other details are known about him, though it appears that he may have briefly served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Department of National Defence has confirmed that a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces member from May to December 2020.

The Defence Department says Doncaster was a private with no deployment history, and he did not complete basic training.

'LONG PROCESS' OF HEALING'

New details about the shooting come after a candlelight vigil was held for the slain officers Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of community members, including Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin, attended the vigil, however the families of the fallen officers were not involved.

Dollin says it’s going to be a “long process” of healing for the town, located about 70 km north of Toronto.

“I think our community is still in shock. I think last evening helped, that we could get together and help support each other. But it's going to be a long process for us. And everybody wants to be there to support our first responders and also, of course, the families of the fallen,” she told CP24 Thursday morning.

Northrup had six years of service with South Simcoe Police, while Russell was a 33-year veteran of the service.

Dollin said both officers were known faces in the small town, which has a population of nearly 24,000.

“(They were) well-respected officers in the community and got involved in the community as well, not just during their shifts but volunteering for the police service, the memorial run,” she said.

Dollin added that she knew Russell personally as they played in the same golf league together.

“Both of them, just exemplary people. My memory of Moe (Russell) will always be when he smiles, his whole face smiles, his cheeks smile and his eyes smile, not just not just his mouth,” she said.

Northrup is survived by his partner, parents and many close friends, while Russell is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

SIU AND YORK REGIONAL POLICE INVESTIGATING

South Simcoe Acting Police Chief John Van Dyke said in a news conference on Wednesday that this “is a heartbreaking time for our police service.”

Van Dyke said the service has asked York Regional Police to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the YRP said that it has offered its assistance to South Simcoe Police but is awaiting clarification on their role.

Meanwhile, the SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to their probe of the shooting.

SIU Spokesperson Denette also told reporters the SIU has not designated any officers as subject officers at this point.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.