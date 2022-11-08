Man who died in police custody not involved in break and enter: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has released new details on the death of a man in police custody.

Edmonton police responded to reports of a break and enter in progress on Thursday.

When they arrived, ASIRT said officers saw a man who appeared intoxicated jaywalking on Jasper Avenue between 104 Street and 105 Street.

The man was taken into custody at 11:33 p.m., and ASIRT said officers called for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 11:37 p.m. after noting the man's level of intoxication.

ASIRT said the man was then placed in the back of a police vehicle, where he began to kick his legs and then became unresponsive.

Police removed his handcuffs and provided medical aid before Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS arrived and performed life saving efforts. The man was then taken to hospital where he died at 12:21 a.m., ASIRT said.

On Tuesday, the police watchdog announced that after reviewing video of the area, the man who died was found to not be involved in the break and enter. It will continue to investigate the arrest and any use of force.

No details on the man's identity have been released.

Anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the interaction between police and the man is being asked to contact ASIRT investigators at 780-644-1483.