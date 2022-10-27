Man who drove into excavation pit in Regina facing 1 charge

A Regina man who drove into an excavation pit on Wednesday is now facing a charge under the Traffic Safety Act.

Officers were called to a report of a vehicle that had driven into a large hole in the street in northwest Regina around 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from Regina police.

Paramedics and firefighters were on the scene when police arrived. City of Regina crews were on site repairing a water main.

Police said the driver, a man who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, ignored signs, which indicated the road was closed for construction.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and has since been charged with failing to obey the instructions of a traffic control device.

Regina police and the City of Regina are reminding drivers of the importance of obeying all road signage.