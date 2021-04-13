Man who drove through Saanich Walmart was experiencing mental health crisis: police

Saanich police say they are still investigating after a man drove through a parkade wall into the Walmart location at Saanich's Uptown Shopping Centre, briefly trapping some workers inside a freezer in the store.

The collision occurred on Friday afternoon, with some people reporting the crash as an explosion due to the sound and strength of the impact.

First responders rushed to the scene and firefighters were able to rescue the trapped employees, stabilize the building and remove the driver from his vehicle. Everyone involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Tuesday, investigators said they believed the driver, a man in his early 20s, was experiencing a mental health crisis before the collision occurred.

"The driver was taken to hospital to receive medical care and treatment," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Tuesday.

"It's remarkable that physical injuries to all involved were non-life-threatening," he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.