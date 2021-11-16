Man who exposed himself to people at long-term care residence in Etobicoke arrested: police
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old man who they say visited a long-term care home and exposed himself.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that between Oct. 9 and Nov. 9, a man attended an unidentified long-term care home in north Etobicoke approximately five times.
Police allege that the man exposed himself to people at the facility.
As a result of their investigation, Toronto resident Benjamin Rojas was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent act on Nov. 9.
Rojas appeared at a Toronto courtroom via video link the following day.
Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call them or Crime Stoppers.
-
Relief from annoying robocalls soon on the wayCanada’s telecommunications regulator is calling on telecom companies to do more to stop nuisance robocalls.
-
O'Toole boots senator who challenged his leadership out of Conservative caucusErin O'Toole has kicked a senator who challenged his leadership out of the Conservative caucus.
-
'Frisbee' Rob and Sailor set new world record with 40-metre mini disc toss and catchIt came down to the wire for 'Frisbee' Rob McLeod and his border collie-whippet mix Sailor over the weekend as they attempted to set a world record for the longest mini disc distance to canine catch.
-
'Please just try to be respectful': family of Dartmouth murder victim pleadsThe family of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is upset with how is be being portrayed in the media and the comments they have received since he was murdered over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases as active case total drops to 516Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.
-
'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatresIt didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.
-
Some COVID-19 travel rules to be waived for Canadians stranded by B.C. floodsSome COVID-19 border rules will be waived to help Canadians stranded by flooding in B.C. get home.
-
Métis time capsule buried in North Bay aims to preserve culture and historyTuesday marks the 26th annual Louis Riel Day. A day to honour Riel’s contributions to protecting the history and identity of Métis people.
-
Sask. RCMP fly Métis Nation flag in Saskatoon, Prince Albert on Louis Riel DaySaskatchewan RCMP raised the Métis Nation flag in front of several RCMP detachments on Tuesday to honour Louis Riel Day.