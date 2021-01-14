A man in New Brunswick has been taken back into custody after he failed to report to a Saint John, N.B. halfway house last week.

The Saint John Police Force confirmed in a tweet on Friday that 29-year-old Kyle MaGuire has been located and taken back into custody.

After failing to report to Parrtown Community Correctional Facility on Jan. 8, police sent out a release asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

MaGuire is serving a 45-month sentence for two counts of armed robbery and disguise with intent.

