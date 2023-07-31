Man who grabbed officer’s Taser facing assault, drug charges

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a police officer was disarmed and two officers were injured during an altercation.

In a news release Monday, police said just after 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a parking lot on Willow Road after receiving several reports of a man passed out in a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen and the man had passed out in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia around him.

“He woke and became combative, eventually grabbing one officer’s conducted energy weapon [commonly known as a Taser] and attempting to use it,” police said.

Police said the officers regained possession after they deployed a second conducted energy weapon and were able to arrest the man.

Police said the vehicle was searched and a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, several bullets, cash and break-and-enter tools were found.

The man is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disarming an officer, obstructing police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing break-in instruments and several counts of breaching court orders.