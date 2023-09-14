Man who injured officers at Edmonton airport Chili's sentenced to house arrest

A Fort McMurray boilermaker who resisted arrest and injured a pair of police officers at a Chili's restaurant inside the Edmonton International Airport will serve his sentence at home.

Dwight Anthony Bennett, 39, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022. and initially charged with aggravated assault, assault on peace officer, assault, resisting arrest, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Thursday in a Leduc courtroom, Bennett and his lawyer agreed to 120 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence order. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Bennett's lawyer told court that his client has had struggles with alcohol and was drinking at the time of the offence. He is now getting counselling.

Court heard that Bennett became "agitated" after airport staff asked to see his boarding pass. He then grabbed a butter knife from the restaurant and put it in his pants.

The bartender took away his beer and alerted police. Two RCMP officers responded.

Bennett threw the knife on the ground but then resisted arrest, causing a head injury to one officer and cuts to the face of the other. Both were treated in hospital, court heard.

"I’m just sorry for what happened and it won’t happen again," Bennett said in court.

"This is the last time you will see Mr. Bennett in this courtroom or any courtroom in Canada," his lawyer added.

Bennett will be on probation for a year after his house arrest is complete and must abstain from alcohol during that time.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk