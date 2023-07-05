Man who is 'well-known to police' shot in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting near Fleetwood Park Wednesday night.

Mounties say a man with a significant history of interactions with police was shot during an altercation near 160 Street near 79A Avenue.

“The victim is well-known to police, and is believed to be involved in the drug trade,” wrote Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies of the Surrey RCMP in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but that has offered little comfort to those living nearby.

BULLETS STRUCK NEARBY HOME

The violence was brazen, happening in broad daylight, and steps away from a busy trail and a number of sport courts.

Neighbours report hearing at least three gunshots.

Some of them ended up piercing a nearby home.

“I was eating supper and then, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’" said Jagdish Birdi, whose home was struck.

"I heard three or four times. And the thing in my mind was, ‘There was somebody shot.’”

She says she didn’t know what had happened until police showed her the bullet holes in the side of her home.

The shots rang out just before 6 p.m. at the east side of Fleetwood Park.

“Initial reports indicate that a group of males shot at another group of males,” wrote Gillies.

One man was struck and fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was later found near Fraser Highway and 148 Street, less than a 10-minute drive away.

The man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

THIRD SUSPECT VEHICLE SOUGHT

A dark coloured sedan could be seen near the intersection with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear door.

Investigators searched it for evidence.

Video from the scene shows two young men being arrested nearby.

Their hands were placed in paper bags as they were put into police cruisers.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Mounties confirmed that three men had been detained from the suspect vehicle, a black Nissan Altima. The fourth occupant – an 18-year-old – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second suspect vehicle – a white Tesla – has been located and a 16-year-old detained, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid in the incident.

"Investigators continue to search for a third suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Honda Civic that was seen fleeing the Fleetwood Park area at the time of the shooting," Surrey RCMP said in their update.

Investigators believe the two groups of men knew each other.

Anyone who was in the area of Fleetwood Park at the time and has information or dashcam video is urged to call police at 604-599-0502.