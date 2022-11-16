iHeartRadio

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade in U.S. says he didn't plan it


image.jpg
The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year told a judge ahead of sentencing Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn't plan to drive into the parade route, also offering his first apology to the dozens of people who were hurt or lost loved ones during the incident.
12