A New Brunswick review board has declined to give new privileges to the man found not criminally responsible in the 2018 killings of four people in Fredericton.

Matthew Raymond is being held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

In December Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen's Bench deemed Raymond "high risk" and ordered that he be detained in a high-security hospital.

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.

During the nine-week first-degree murder trial, the defence argued Raymond had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.

The review board had to conduct an initial review of Raymond's treatment within 90 days of the court decision.

Participants, including Raymond, his mother Shirley Raymond and members of the medical team at the hospital, were linked via a video conference Wednesday.

Psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Holly presented a report, prepared March 1, that said Raymond is following his treatment plan but is still a threat to society.

Holly said Raymond is able to walk around the unit where he is being held, but he asked the board to allow extra privileges, including escorted trips outside the hospital.

In his order in December, Justice Landry said Raymond must remain within the Restigouche hospital and only be allowed outside if "a structured plan has been prepared to address any risk related to the accused's absence."

The board ruled Wednesday that a structured plan had not been prepared, and as a result the extra privileges were denied.

The board agreed to allow Raymond's mother to visit her son at the hospital now that the province is back into the yellow level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Raymond was given a chance to speak and said he's "very sorry" for what happened.

"I'm sad for the deceased, and I'm sad for the families, and I think about them all the time. I call them precious people," he said.

Board officials said eight victim impact statements had been submitted to the board, but none was read aloud at the hearing.

The review board is to meet annually to review Raymond's status.

Crown prosecutor Claude Hache sought to have that period extended to three years, but the board said the psychiatrist's report indicated a potential for improvement in Raymond's condition, so the next hearing will be a year from now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 10, 2021.