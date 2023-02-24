Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.

In 2010, teenager Kruse Wellwood and co-accused Cameron Moffat killed 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor, after luring her to Wellwood's home.

The pair sexually assaulted her multiple times before killing her and mutilating her body. The teens would go on to put Proctor's body in a freezer before transferring it into a duffel bag that the pair carried onto a bus. Her remains were then brought onto a local trail, where they were set on fire.

The court also heard that Wellwood attended Proctor's memorial service before he was charged with her murder, while he was out on bail for assaulting his mother.

2022 PAROLE APPLICATION

Wellwood applied for day parole in 2022, which was rejected by the Parole Board of Canada on Aug. 4.

He then appealed that decision, which the parole board dismissed in a ruling last week.

Wellwood appealed the 2022 decision on a variety of grounds, including that the parole board did not adequately inform him of his parole application hearing, that the board misinterpreted information from his psychological risk assessment, that the board failed to consider some of his community supports, and more.

However, the appeal division of the parole board says it reviewed the initial decision to deny the day parole application and found that a "fair risk assessment" was completed.

"The appeal division finds that you have not raised any grounds that would cause it to intervene on the board's decision to deny your day parole," reads the decision made on Feb. 13.

The appeal division said that the parole board adequately weighed all of the risk assessments conducted around the time of his parole application, and that his community support person expressed trepidation about having Wellwood approved for day parole.

It does note that Wellwood's commitment to program skills to manage some of his risky behaviours was rated between moderate and good last year when he applied for day parole.

However, there were still concerns about his emotional regulation, according to his most recent correctional plan update in June 2022.

"In its final analysis, the board denied your day parole based on several relevant factors, including the nature and gravity of your offence, your elevated risk for violent and sexual recidivism, heightened concerns related to your ongoing issues with emotion regulation, outstanding risk mitigation needs despite program participation, the lack of viable release plans that would provide sufficient monitoring, support and supervision to manage your risk to reoffend in the community, and the lack of CSC support for your day parole release," said the appeal division in its ruling.