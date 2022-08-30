Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year

The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year.

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15.

Sentencing for the charge will be held on April 11, 2023. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Chang was last seen outside a Nanaimo Tim Hortons in March 2017. She was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Her body was found by police roughly two months later and her death was considered a homicide.

Bacon was initially charged with first-degree murder in September 2020, after he was arrested on an unrelated charge in Thunder Bay, Ont.

He originally pleaded not guilty, but recently changed his plea to guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder roughly two weeks ago.

Bacon was 57 at the time of Makayla's death and was considered a friend of hers, according to police.

Chang's father, Kerry Chang, had previously told CTV News that she sometimes stayed at his house when she was having arguments with her family.