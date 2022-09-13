Man who murdered teenager in Burnaby, B.C., not eligible for parole for 17 years
A young man who pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Blerton Dalipi in Burnaby, B.C., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced 21-year-old Ahmed Tahir's sentence on Tuesday, more than a year after the victim was gunned down in a brazen daylight shooting.
Tahir was initially charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser count of second-degree murder back in June. His sentence was handed down on Friday.
"Though incredibly young, both Blerton Dalipi and Ahmed Tahir were well known to police," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. "We're happy with the outcome of this investigation."
Authorities previously confirmed Dalipi did not have a criminal record when he died, but said he had "criminal affiliations."
Officers found Dalipi fatally injured after responding to reports of gunfire on 6th Street on May 8, 2021. A second victim arrived in hospital later that day with a gunshot wound, but survived.
