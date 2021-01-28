A Toronto man who pushed another man in front of a moving subway train told police he did so because he believed it was his landlord, court heard Thursday.

An agreed statement of facts read in virtual court said John Reszetnik told a police officer he "freaked out" because he was getting evicted.

"I murdered him. I don't know why they didn't arrest me on the platform, it's got to be on video," court heard Reszetnik told the officer shortly after he was arrested on an assault charge.

"I freaked out. I imagined my landlord who, he's evicting me, and I can't find a place, and I'll be homeless. I really did it. It's no joke. I killed him, for God's sakes."

Court heard the officer had previously told Reszetnik about his right to legal counsel and advised him he didn't need to say anything.

Soon after, the officer received an update that the victim -- 73-year-old Yosuke Hayahara -- had died, and alerted Reszetnik that he would instead be charged with murder, court heard.

The statement of facts said Reszetnik made the comments shortly after the June 2018 incident that killed Hayahara.

Reszetnik pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Court heard Thursday that Reszetnik went onto the east-west platform of the Bloor-Yonge subway station a little after 10 a.m. that day and after about five minutes, he walked towards the escalator.

It was then that his attention focused on Hayahara, who was walking towards a bench in the middle of the platform, court heard. Hayahara sat briefly on the bench, then got up to board the incoming eastbound train, court heard.

Reszetnik positioned himself a few feet behind Hayahara, shifted his bag to his left hand, and pushed just before 10:15 a.m., court heard.

Afterwards, the train came to a complete stop and the station was locked down, the statement said. Reszetnik lingered as passengers were removed from the platform, and watched Toronto Transit Commission emergency personnel that had arrived at the scene, court heard. He did not approach any of them.

Reszetnik was one of the last people to leave the platform, court heard. He then walked to a nearby McDonald's, bought and drank a beverage, then walked back towards the station.

Outside the station, he saw a fire truck and spoke to the firefighter in the driver's seat, court heard. "I am the one that pushed him," he said, according to the statement. "Mental illness."

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

A sentencing hearing will be held March 23, and the presiding judge said Thursday mental health issues are likely to be raised as part of that process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.