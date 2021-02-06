An Alberta man charged with attempted murder for shooting at six RCMP officers has pleaded guilty to five lesser offences.

Destry Sayine initially faced 22 charges, including six counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

Appearing by video at the Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton, Sayine pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm with the intent of wounding the Mounties, assault and other weapons-related charges.

An agreed statement of facts read in court says police were called to the home of Sayine's parents near Morinville, Ata., in the early morning hours of March 18, 2018.

When RCMP officers arrived, they were told Sayine did not have any guns but had been threatening suicide.

Court heard that Sayine, who was in a garage, shot at the officers six to eight times when they tried to apprehend him.

The officers, who were not injured, did not discharge their weapons and managed to get Sayine out of the garage with the help of police negotiators.

Sayine is to be sentenced at a later date.