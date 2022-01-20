Man who stole thousands of dollars in mail, packages from his neighbours facing charges: RCMP

RCMP say they are recommending charges against a man who stole $5,000 worth of mail and packages from his neighbours.

Mounties say leading up to Christmas between October and December, they received a number of complaints of package theft from the same apartment building in Burnaby.

They arrested a 42-year-old man who lives in the building.

The investigation continues but police say they are forwarding at least 10 charges of theft to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration.