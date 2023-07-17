Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP

A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.

Police were called to the property near Peace River on Saturday just before midnight.

"The victim gave chase ultimately confronting the suspect," Cpl. Matthew Howell wrote in a news release.

"The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, however the victim was ultimately able to disarm the suspect."

The suspect ran from the scene, police said, later walking by a house where security photos were taken.

Howell said an RCMP dog attempted to track the thief, but was unable to find him.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information in the case is asked to call Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Peace River is a town about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.