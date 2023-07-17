Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP
A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.
Police were called to the property near Peace River on Saturday just before midnight.
"The victim gave chase ultimately confronting the suspect," Cpl. Matthew Howell wrote in a news release.
"The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, however the victim was ultimately able to disarm the suspect."
The suspect ran from the scene, police said, later walking by a house where security photos were taken.
Howell said an RCMP dog attempted to track the thief, but was unable to find him.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information in the case is asked to call Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Peace River is a town about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspicious vehicle, woman possibly in distressWinnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and ensure that a passenger is safe.
-
Rebuilding and recovery continues one year after wind storm near Medicine Hat, Alta.It's been one year since a wind storm tore through a group of properties west of Medicine Hat, Alta. The storm caused millions of dollars in damage and impacted more than 20 homes.
-
RCMP search for male duo after rash of break-ins across western Sask.Sask. RCMP are on the hunt for two men following a series of possibly connected break-ins.
-
Sask. university researchers using AI to measure 'biological age', help reduce risk of cardiovascular diseaseResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan are using artificial intelligence (AI) to better predict risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
-
Siblings awarded $30K in damages after landlord refused to allow them to share one-bedroom apartmentA landlord's refusal to allow a brother and sister to share a one-bedroom apartment was found to be discriminatory by B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal, and the siblings were awarded more than $30,000 in damages.
-
OPP nabs stunt drivers along the new Highway 26 near Wasaga BeachPolice patrolling Highway 26 between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood handed out stunt driving charges to two motorists accused of speeding along the new roadway.
-
-
Massage therapist's registration revoked after conviction for assaulting female patient: collegeA former massage therapist in New Westminster has had his registration cancelled for at least five years after he was convicted of assault, according to a disciplinary decision by the professional regulator.
-